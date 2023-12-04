Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Is complaints authority willing to take action against cops?’
Mumbai: Girder delay won’t affect Gokhale bridge deadline, says BMC
Mumbai: Metro work hits water pipe leaving Andheri high and dry
Mumbai: Borivli police book 68-year-old who beat up child for playing
Administrator's fake degree case: Palghar cops send FIR back to Vasai
Mumbai: NCB busts international khat smuggling ring
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Rajya Sabha revokes suspension of AAP member Raghav Chadha over alleged breach of privileges

Rajya Sabha revokes suspension of AAP member Raghav Chadha over alleged breach of privileges

Updated on: 04 December,2023 02:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rajya Sabha on Monday annulled the suspension of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha, who had been suspended from the Upper House during the Monsoon session on August 11. The suspension was imposed on grounds of an alleged breach of privileges.

Rajya Sabha revokes suspension of AAP member Raghav Chadha over alleged breach of privileges

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article
Rajya Sabha revokes suspension of AAP member Raghav Chadha over alleged breach of privileges
x
00:00

Rajya Sabha on Monday annulled the suspension of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha, who had been suspended from the Upper House during the Monsoon session on August 11. The suspension was imposed on grounds of an alleged breach of privileges.


Chadha, representing Punjab in the Rajya Sabha, faced suspension over accusations of not seeking consent from five fellow Rajya Sabha MPs before including their names in a select committee. This committee was tasked with reviewing the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023, which aimed to curtail the powers of the elected AAP government in Delhi over services.


The suspension, effective until the privileges committee submitted its final report, stirred controversy and legal proceedings. Following a complaint by the five MPs, the matter was referred to the privileges committee for investigation.


On the opening day of the winter session, BJP MP GVL Narsimha Rao moved a motion leading to the revocation of Chadha's suspension. The decision was made after a Privileges Committee meeting convened in Parliament to discuss the matter.

Chadha had earlier termed the suspension patently illegal and without the authority of the law.

Faced with suspension, Chadha had moved to the top court, challenging his indefinite suspension from the Upper House. However, the Supreme Court asked Chadha to meet Jagdeep Dhankhar and tender an unconditional apology.

Also read: Supreme Court extends interim bail of Satyendar Jain till next date

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra hoped that the chairperson would take a "sympathetic" view of the matter.

The bench recorded the statements of Chadha's lawyer that the MP has no intention to affect the dignity of the House of which he is a member and he will seek an appointment with the Rajya Sabha Chairperson so that he may place an unconditional apology.

Expressing his gratitude in a video message after the suspension was lifted, Raghav Chadha thanked the Supreme Court and Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar. He said, "On 11th August, I was suspended from the Rajya Sabha. I went to the Supreme Court for the revocation of my suspension. The Supreme Court took cognizance of this, and now my suspension has been revoked after 115 days... I am happy that my suspension has been removed and I want to thank the Supreme Court and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar." (With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

news india Rajya Sabha Raghav Chadha India news national news aam aadmi party

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK