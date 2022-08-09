Raksha Bandhan 2022: Date, time, tithi and significance, here’s all you need to know

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated each year on the full moon in the Hindu month of Shravan

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

The bond between siblings is celebrated every year with much gusto on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Raksha Bandhan is one of the most important festivals celebrated in India. Popularly known as Rakhi, this ritual refers to a sister tying a sacred thread on the wrist of her brother.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated each year on the full moon in the Hindu month of Shravan which for the year 2022 falls on August 11.

Observed by siblings, this auspicious festival is dedicated to the pious bond between a brother and a sister.

Significance:

'Raksha' means security and 'bandhan' means bond, which clearly signifies the meaning behind the Hindu festival. Besides all the mythical and historical importance, the true significance of the occasion lies in the true bond between a brother and a sister. It is the pure symbol of love, where the siblings promise to always be there for each other and make sure to safeguard the honour and glory of one another.

Date and Tithi for Mumbai:

Date: August 11, 2022

Pradosh Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat - 08:51 pm to 09:23 pm

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra End Time - 08:51 pm

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Punchha - 05:17 pm to 06:18 pm

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha - 06:18 pm to 08:00 pm

Purnima Tithi Begins - 10:38 am on Aug 11, 2022

Purnima Tithi Ends - 07:05 am on Aug 12, 2022

(Source for Timings and Tithi: Drik Panchang)