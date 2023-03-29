Breaking News
Ram Navami 2023: Is there a bank holiday on March 30?

Updated on: 29 March,2023 05:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Rama Navami is considered an important festival for people following the Hindu religion. The day is celebrated on the ninth day in the month of Chaitra, which is the first month in the Hindu lunar calendar

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


People often ask if there a bank holiday on Ram Navmi?


Yes, Ram Navmi is a national holiday, and on this day, all public and private sector banks remain closed in most Indian states. This year, Ram Navmi will be celebrated on March 30 and all banks will remain closed on the day across the country.



The RBI issues bank holidays list on its official website- https://www.rbi.org.in/. The central bank places the holidays under three categories- Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Ram Navmi is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion, with people coming together to celebrate the birth of Lord Rama. Ram is revered for his righteousness, compassion, and wisdom. This festival is celebrated across the country by devotees and followers of Ram.

