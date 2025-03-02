Breaking News
Ramdas Athawale responds to Owaisis remarks says Marathas get reservation under EWS category

Ramdas Athawale responds to Owaisi's remarks, says Marathas get reservation under EWS category

Updated on: 02 March,2025 02:32 PM IST  |  Nashik
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that the Maharashtra government has taken the decision to give 10 per cent reservations to the Marathas in government jobs

Ramdas Athawale responds to Owaisi's remarks, says Marathas get reservation under EWS category

Asaduddin Owaisi. File Pic

Asaduddin Owaisi. File Pic
Ramdas Athawale responds to Owaisi's remarks, says Marathas get reservation under EWS category
x
00:00

Responding to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks on the reservation for the Maratha community, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale clarified that the community gets a 10 per cent reservation under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category.


Speaking with ANI, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that the Maharashtra government has taken the decision to give 10 per cent reservations to the Marathas in government jobs.


"It is true that Mughals came and ruled in Maharashtra and also demolished various temples... According to the instructions of PM Narendra Modi, my ministry has decided to give 10 per cent reservation to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), which includes a lot of Maratha people, and even Maharashtra's state government decided to give reservations to the Marathas in government jobs," Athawale told ANI.


On Saturday, AIMIM chief Owaisi, taking a jibe at PM Modi, questioned the centre for not giving reservations to the Maratha community.

"If Narendra Modi and BJP have so much affinity for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, then provide reservation for Marathas. Why do you not do that?" he remarked.

Owaisi, addressing a gathering at the 67th revival anniversary of AIMIM, also cited the works of American historian Richard M Eaton to claim that only 80 temples were destroyed during the "Muslim rule" in medieval India, while thousands of places of worship were demolished under several Hindu emperors.

"They say everywhere in media that temples were demolished 400 years ago. Richard M Eaton (American historian) writes in his book 'Temple Desecration and the Muslim States in Medieval India' that 80 temples were destroyed from the 11th century until 1600 - during Muslim rule," Owaisi said.

He stated that Pushyamitra Shunga, who was the founder of the Shunga empire, demolished thousands of places of worship that belonged to Buddhists.

"Pushyamitra Shunga demolished thousands of Buddhist places of worship. Will you make a movie on that? Pallava emperor Narasimhavarman I stole a Ganesh idol in 1640 AD in Chalukya, the capital of Vatapi. Hiuen Tsang wrote that Shashanka cut down a Bodhi tree," the AIMIM chief stated.

(With inputs from ANI)

ramdas athawale asaduddin owaisi aimim india India news national news

