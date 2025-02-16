"It is wrong to call interfaith unions as love jihad. There should be a provision to prevent conversions. Steps should be taken to prevent disruption of social and religious harmony," the Union Minister for social justice and empowerment told reporters

Pic/X

Listen to this article Union Minister Ramdas Athawale opposes Maharashtra’s 'love jihad' law, says PM Modi treats all as equal x 00:00

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday opposed the Maharashtra government's move to draft a law to stop "love jihad".

ADVERTISEMENT

"Love jihad" is a term used by right-wing outfits to allege conspiracy by Muslim men to convert Hindu women through marriage.

The Maharashtra government has issued a Government Resolution (GR) stating that a committee headed by the director general of police (DGP) will suggest steps to tackle complaints of "love jihad" and forced conversions.

It will also look at legal aspects and the laws framed in other states and recommend legislation to prevent such instances.

"It is wrong to call interfaith unions as love jihad. There should be a provision to prevent conversions. Steps should be taken to prevent disruption of social and religious harmony," the Union Minister for social justice and empowerment told reporters.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers everyone as equal and has initiated welfare measures for all. Muslims also benefit. PM Modi is against extremist Muslims and not the community," the Republican Party of India (A) chief added.

There are intercaste marriages as well, Athawale, whose party is a member of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, pointed out.

Speaking reporters in Nagpur earlier in the day, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said there was nothing wrong with interfaith marriages, but steps need to be taken against matrimonial alliances through fraud and false identity.

The CM said the Supreme Court and Kerala High Court have made observations about the reality of "love jihad".

Meanwhile, speaking on local body polls, Athawale said the RPI (A) would contest them independently if it is not given space in the ruling Mahayuti, which comprises the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

Civic polls are due in several cities of the state since early 2022.

Athawale also said there was no need for the meeting between BJP MLA Suresh Dhas and NCP minister Dhananjay Munde.

Munde is under fire from the opposition and ruling alliance leaders, including Dhas, after the former's close aide Walmik Karad was arrested in an extortion case linked to the brutal murder of Beed sarpanch Deshmukh on December 9.

The meeting comes when the minister is facing political heat over the murder, Athawale asserted.

One accused in the murder case is still absconding, he pointed out.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.