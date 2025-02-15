The agreements will create employment for over two thousand people in the state, said Sanjay Savkare, state’s Textile Minister

The India Tex Expo 2025 is being held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi

Maharashtra government signed Rs 380 crore worth MoUs at the ongoing India Tex Expo 2025, an official statement said on Saturday.

It said that these agreements will create employment for over two thousand people in the state, said Sanjay Savkare, the state’s Textile Minister.

The 'India Tex Expo 2025' is being held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from February 14 to 17.

Maharashtra is participating as the knowledge partner state.

Several MoUs were signed today in the presence of Minister Savkare.

"Maharashtra government has made several facilities available for textile industry investors, which has resulted in signing of Rs 380 crore worth MoUs at the ongoing India Tex Expo 2025," the statement said.

The event was attended by Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare, Secretary of the Ministry of Textiles, Neelam Shamiara, State Secretary of the Textile Department, Virendra Singh, Textile Commissioner Sanjay Dainé, and Director of the Silk Directorate, Dr. Vinay Moon.

Speaking at the Expo, Savkare highlighted that the textile industry is the largest provider of employment in the state. He mentioned that the Maharashtra government has been working hard to attract more investment into the textile sector by creating new policies and providing essential resources such as electricity, land, and subsidies. As a result, the textile industry in Maharashtra is growing rapidly. Savkare also acknowledged the full support of the central government for the state’s efforts, the statement said.

Savkare also urged traditional business owners in the textile industry to focus more on marketing and presentations to expand the reach of their products. He noted that Maharashtra’s textile policy has inspired new hope among those working in the sector.

The Maharashtra government plans to launch an Urban Hub in Nagpur within 100 days, where textile artisans and weavers will be able to sell their products year-round at a single location. A Mitra Park for the textile industry will be developed in Amravati, he added.

Central Textile Secretary Neelam Shamiara praised Maharashtra for its efforts in the traditional textile sector, particularly in places like Ichalkaranji, which has over a lakh power looms. She shared the central government’s plan to replicate Ichalkaranji’s success in other parts of India and assured that the central government would continue to support Maharashtra’s textile industry.

Secretary Virendra Singh expressed that the passionate workers in the textile sector could achieve even greater success with the right encouragement from the government, and he acknowledged Maharashtra’s efforts in this direction.

At the event, Maharashtra's "Technical Textile Industry Mission" was launched, along with a web series titled "Kargha" in collaboration with Prasar Bharati, focusing on handloom weavers in the state. The first episode, on the traditional Himroo weaving, was screened and will be available on Prasar Bharati's OTT platform from February 28, the statement further said.

It said that the Maharashtra's government set up five stalls at the Expo, showcasing various organizations such as Maharashtra State Handloom Cooperative, Maharashtra State Handloom Corporation, Maharashtra State Power Loom Corporation, Silk Directorate, and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.