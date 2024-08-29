Rape case filed against Malayalam actor Sidhique

The case was registered under the IPC as the offence allegedly occurred in 2016

Sidhique

A rape case has been registered against Malayalam actor Sidhique following a female actor’s allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 2016, police said.

An FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered against the actor at Museum police station. The case was registered under the IPC as the offence allegedly occurred in 2016.

This is the second FIR against a high profile film personality following the allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors in the wake of revelations in the Justice Hema Committee report.

The first case, under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), was against director Ranjith on a complaint by a female actor from West Bengal regarding an incident which occurred in 2009.

