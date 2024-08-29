Breaking News
Mumbai: New WR corridor work begins today, Rs 2,000-crore gamechanger
Exclusive | Badlapur sexual assault: More than a week after protests broke out, Badlapur school partially reopens
Mumbai: Virar tutorial owner held for molesting girl in class
Mumbai: Illegal debris dumping rampant in Wadala
Mumbai: GRP catches thief who only stole from women
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > News > India News > Article > Rape case filed against Malayalam actor Sidhique

Rape case filed against Malayalam actor Sidhique

Updated on: 29 August,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Thiruvananthapuram
Agencies |

Top

The case was registered under the IPC as the offence allegedly occurred in 2016

Rape case filed against Malayalam actor Sidhique

Sidhique

Listen to this article
Rape case filed against Malayalam actor Sidhique
x
00:00

A rape case has been registered against Malayalam actor Sidhique following a female actor’s allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 2016, police said.


An FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered against the actor at Museum police station. The case was registered under the IPC as the offence allegedly occurred in 2016.



This is the second FIR against a high profile film personality following the allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors in the wake of revelations in the Justice Hema Committee report.


The first case, under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), was against director Ranjith on a complaint by a female actor from West Bengal regarding an incident which occurred in 2009.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Crime News india national news kerala India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK