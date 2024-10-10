Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > India News > Article > Ratan Tata left an indelible mark on our society Nirmala Sitharaman

Ratan Tata left an indelible mark on our society: Nirmala Sitharaman

Updated on: 10 October,2024 08:56 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Expressing condolences on the demise of the doyen of Indian industry and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said he has left an indelible mark on society.

Ratan Tata left an indelible mark on our society: Nirmala Sitharaman

Ratan Tata's mortal at NCPA before his last rites. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Ratan Tata left an indelible mark on our society: Nirmala Sitharaman
x
00:00

Expressing condolences on the demise of the doyen of Indian industry and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said he has left an indelible mark on society.


"Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata, a leader par excellence, visionary industrialist, and philanthropist whose contributions have left an indelible mark on our society," Sitharaman said in a post on X.


His deep resolve to innovation, ethical business practices, and social responsibility transformed industries and uplifted communities, she said.


"Extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. His remarkable legacy will continue to inspire generations to come," she added.

Paying homage to Tata, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said, he was not only a great industrialist but also a leading philanthropist of the country.

He made immense contributions in the field of education, healthcare, environment and rural development, he said.

"If you look at the life of Ratan Tata he was not only an iconic Industrialist but also an icon for the youth. His contribution in the development of the nation was also worth noting. Today on this sad day I express my deepest condolences," Chaudhary said.

Ratan Naval Tata, who died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night at the age of 86, was considered one of the world's most influential industrialists.

He enjoyed a perhaps unique status -- a corporate titan who was considered a 'secular living saint' with a reputation for decency and integrity.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ratan tata tata nirmala sitharaman finance ministry India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK