Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > India News > Article > Ratan Tata had courage to speak truth to those in power Manmohan Singh

Ratan Tata had courage to speak truth to those in power: Manmohan Singh

Updated on: 10 October,2024 07:39 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

In his condolence letter to N Chandrasekaran, Manmohan Singh said Ratan Tata was much more than a business icon

Ratan Tata had courage to speak truth to those in power: Manmohan Singh

File pic

Listen to this article
Ratan Tata had courage to speak truth to those in power: Manmohan Singh
x
00:00

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday described Ratan Tata as a stalwart of the Indian Industry and said he had the courage to speak truth to those in power.


In his condolence letter to Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, Singh said Tata was much more than a business icon.


"Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Ratan Tata ji, a stalwart of Indian Industry. He was much more than a business icon, his vision and humanity demonstrated in the work of several charities founded and nurtured during his life.


"He was having the courage of speaking the truth to the men in power. I have fond memories of working very closely with him on several occasions," the former prime minister said.

"I take this opportunity to convey my deepest condolences on this sad occasion. May his soul Rest in Peace," Singh also said.

Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, who played a key role in transforming the group into a global conglomerate, passed away on Wednesday night in Mumbai. He was 86. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india India news ratan tata manmohan singh mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK