Breaking News
Mumbai: New WR corridor work begins today, Rs 2,000-crore gamechanger
Exclusive | Badlapur sexual assault: More than a week after protests broke out, Badlapur school partially reopens
Mumbai: Virar tutorial owner held for molesting girl in class
Mumbai: Illegal debris dumping rampant in Wadala
Mumbai: GRP catches thief who only stole from women
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > News > India News > Article > RBI aims to globalise UPI and RuPay Shaktikanta Das

RBI aims to globalise UPI and RuPay: Shaktikanta Das

Updated on: 29 August,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Speaking at Global Fintech Fest 2024, the governor said the RBI’s focus is on financial inclusion, deepening digital public infrastructure (DPI), consumer protection and cyber security, sustainable finance and global integration of financial services

RBI aims to globalise UPI and RuPay: Shaktikanta Das

RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das speaks at the Global Fintech Fest. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
RBI aims to globalise UPI and RuPay: Shaktikanta Das
x
00:00

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said efforts are on to make UPI and RuPay “truly global”, as he outlined focus areas of RBI going forward.


Speaking at Global Fintech Fest 2024, the governor said the RBI’s focus is on financial inclusion, deepening digital public infrastructure (DPI), consumer protection and cyber security, sustainable finance and global integration of financial services.



India is engaged actively in international fora and bilateral agreements to foster economic cooperation with many countries going forward, and strengthening financial infrastructure, including cross-border payment systems, will be RBI’s key focus areas.


Das said India, with its tech talent and evolved financial fintech ecosystem, holds the potential to serve as a global hub for digital innovation and fintech startups, building and strengthening strategic partnerships, reinforcing commitment to international cooperation, and developing institutions of excellence.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

reserve bank of india india India news national news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK