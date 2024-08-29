Speaking at Global Fintech Fest 2024, the governor said the RBI’s focus is on financial inclusion, deepening digital public infrastructure (DPI), consumer protection and cyber security, sustainable finance and global integration of financial services

RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das speaks at the Global Fintech Fest. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article RBI aims to globalise UPI and RuPay: Shaktikanta Das x 00:00

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said efforts are on to make UPI and RuPay “truly global”, as he outlined focus areas of RBI going forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at Global Fintech Fest 2024, the governor said the RBI’s focus is on financial inclusion, deepening digital public infrastructure (DPI), consumer protection and cyber security, sustainable finance and global integration of financial services.

India is engaged actively in international fora and bilateral agreements to foster economic cooperation with many countries going forward, and strengthening financial infrastructure, including cross-border payment systems, will be RBI’s key focus areas.

Das said India, with its tech talent and evolved financial fintech ecosystem, holds the potential to serve as a global hub for digital innovation and fintech startups, building and strengthening strategic partnerships, reinforcing commitment to international cooperation, and developing institutions of excellence.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever