Breaking News
Mumbai suburban railway lines to get Kavach
Thane: 48 hours after child’s death, outrage forces police to file an FIR
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Exclusive | Mumbai: Hawkers return outside Borivli station mere hours after crackdown
Mumbai: Two fraudsters held for cheating woman out of Rs 15 lakh
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > RBI holds rates steady for ninth time in a row

RBI holds rates steady for ninth time in a row

Updated on: 09 August,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Four out of the six members of MPC voted in favour of the rate decision

RBI holds rates steady for ninth time in a row

Four out of six members of MPC voted in favour of rate decision

Listen to this article
RBI holds rates steady for ninth time in a row
x
00:00

RBI expectedly kept benchmark interest rate and stance unchanged for the ninth straight policy meeting, saying it cannot afford to look through persisting high food inflation.


Retaining its unambiguous focus on inflation, the MPC, which consists of three RBI and three external members, kept the benchmark repurchase or repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent. Four out of the six members of MPC voted in favour of the rate decision



The panel, whose four-year term ends in October, also decided to retain a policy stance at “withdrawal of accommodation” to aid MPC’s focus on bringing inflation towards its 4 per cent target.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news RBI reserve bank of india news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK