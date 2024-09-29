Reckless driver kills Delhi cop in hit-and-drag horror

Constable in civilian clothes dragged 10 metres after scolding driver

Screengrab of incident shows a car hitting a cop’s motorcycle

Admonished for rash driving, a car driver allegedly hit a motorcycle-borne constable—disguised as a civilian to prevent burglaries —and dragged him for about 10 metres in outer Delhi early on Sunday, leading to his death, officials said.

The incident occurred around 2.15 am near Veena Enclave when 30-year-old Sandeep was going towards Railway Road from Nangloi Police station during duty hours dressed in civilian clothes, they said.

Police constable Sandeep was killed after being dragged. Pics/X

When he noticed a car being driven recklessly, Sandeep told the driver not to do so, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

Suddenly, the vehicle increased its speed and hit the constable’s motorcycle from behind and dragged him for about 10 metres before hitting a parked car, he said.

