Registration for Agniveer recruitment open till Mar 15

Updated on: 06 March,2023 08:21 PM IST  |  Gondia
Gondia collector Chinmay Gotmare addressed a press conference with Colonel R Jagath Narayan, Director of the Army Recruitment Office (Nagpur) and Major Dr Shilpa Kharapkar, District Soldier Welfare Officer and Coordinator Army Recruitment (Nagpur)

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


Registration for the recruitment of Agniveers will remain open till March 15, an official in Maharashtra's Gondia said on Monday.


Gondia collector Chinmay Gotmare addressed a press conference with Colonel R Jagath Narayan, Director of the Army Recruitment Office (Nagpur) and Major Dr Shilpa Kharapkar, District Soldier Welfare Officer and Coordinator Army Recruitment (Nagpur).



Previously, Army aspirants had to appear for a field test and later the written test, but now, they will have to register for the common entrance exam, which will be held online, following which physical and medical tests will be conducted.


"The registration for the recruitment drive will continue till March 15. Aspiring youths can register online on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in," Colonel Narayan said.

The CEE will be held between April 17 to May 4 and after screening, the selected candidates will have to turn up for physical and medical test, he said.

"To avoid touts, middlemen and to have maximum transparency, the process has been made online. The recruitment rally for the selected candidates would be held in Nagpur in July," Dr Kharapkar said.

The physical and medical tests will be held at 17 centres across Maharashtra and two in Vidarbha i.e. Nagpur and Amravati.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

