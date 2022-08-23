Remarks against Prophet Muhammad: BJP suspends it's Telangana MLA Raja Singh

Breaking News
Updated on: 23 August,2022 03:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A statement from Om Pathak, who is secretary of the party's central disciplinary committee, said, 'You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV 10 (a) of constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party.'

Raja Singh. Pic/ official Twitter account


The BJP on Tuesday suspended its Telangana MLA T Raja Singh for his controversial remarks aimed at the Prophet Mohammad. Singh, known for his hard Hindutva views and often controversial statements involving Muslims, was suspended by the party following protests against his comments leading to his arrest by the Telangana Police.


A statement from Om Pathak, who is secretary of the party's central disciplinary committee, said, "You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV 10 (a) of constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect."

Pathak also asked Singh to "show cause" within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why he should not be expelled from the party. "Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022," Pathak said. 

