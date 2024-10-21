A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti noted that a separate bench of the apex court had junked the plea filed by AAP leader Sanjay Singh on April 8 in the same remarks on PM Modi's degree case

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal challenging an order of the Gujarat High Court refusing to quash summons in a defamation case over his alleged remarks over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualification, reported news agency PTI.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti noted that a separate bench of the apex court had junked the plea filed by AAP leader Sanjay Singh on April 8 in the same remarks on PM Modi's degree case.

"We must have a consistent approach," said the bench, reported PTI.

The Gujarat High Court had on February 16 dismissed the pleas of Singh and Kejriwal seeking quashing of the summons issued against them in the remarks on PM Modi's degree case, reported PTI.

Both politicians had challenged in the high court the summons issued by a trial court in the remarks on PM Modi's degree case filed by the Gujarat University and the subsequent order of the sessions court dismissing their revision pleas against the summons.

Former Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Vaishno Devi with family

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, announced on Monday, that he along with his family will be visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine.

Taking to social media platform X, Kejriwal stated, "Chalo bulawa aaya hai, Mata ne bulaya hai (Come on, we have been called; Mother (Goddess Vaishno Devi) has called us)."

"May you and your family be happy and content. I am going to visit Mata Vaishno Devi with my wife to seek her blessings," he added.

चलो बुलावा आया है, माता ने बुलाया है।



Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March this year, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, came out of Tihar Jail last month, after being granted bail by the Supreme Court.

After coming out, in a surprising move, the AAP national convenor announced his resignation from the CM post and said he won't take the position, till the public gives him the "certificate of honesty" by making AAP victorious again in the assembly elections next year.

Party leader and minister Atishi succeeded him as the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, Kejriwal and AAP are gearing up for the assembly elections to be held next year.

(With inputs from PTI)