Remembering Dhirubhai Ambani: The visionary behind reliance

Remembering Dhirubhai Ambani, the legendary businessman who demonstrated his distinct approach to business and life.

Dhirubhai Ambani/ File Photo

Dhirubhai Ambani's name is synonymous with business brilliance and creativity in India. As the founder of Reliance Industries, he transformed the Indian industrial scene and inspired a generation of new entrepreneurs. Dhirubhai Ambani passed suddenly on July 6, 2002.

Early Life and Humble Beginnings

Dhirajlal Hirachand Ambani, or Dhirubhai, was born on December 28, 1932, in Chorwad, a tiny hamlet in Gujarat. His father was a schoolteacher with low financial resources. Dhirubhai showed entrepreneurial qualities from an early age. He started his first venture selling bhajias (fried food) to pilgrims on Mount Girnar in Gujarat. This early experience in business gave him a taste of what it meant to be self-reliant and resourceful.

A Journey to Aden

One of Dhirubhai's lesser-known chapters is his time in Aden (now Yemen). At the age of 17, he relocated to Aden to work as a clerk for his brother at A Besse & Co, a trading company. During his time there, Dhirubhai learned about commerce, commodities, and the stock market. His excellent observation and analytical abilities helped him comprehend the complexities of international commerce. This event helped shape his future commercial ventures.

The Polyester Prince

Dhirubhai recognised the potential of India's textile sector early on in his career. He began by importing polyester and exporting spices under the brand 'Vimal', named after his elder brother Ramnikbhai's son. The brand quickly became a household name, known for its quality and affordability. Dhirubhai's inventive marketing methods, such as arranging fashion shows to promote Vimal textiles, were ahead of their time and established new industry standards.

The Stock Market Strategy

Dhirubhai Ambani has a unique approach to the stock market. One lesser-known feature is his systematic approach to managing and exploiting the stock market to raise funds. He made investing in Reliance shares possible for average Indians, fostering a culture of equity investment. He made investing in Reliance shares accessible to ordinary Indians, creating a culture of equity investment. His annual general meetings were massive events, often held in stadiums to accommodate thousands of shareholders, reflecting his belief in inclusive growth and transparency.

Overcoming Challenges

Throughout his career, Dhirubhai encountered several challenges, including competition, regulatory obstacles, and political pressure. One significant example was the conflict with Bombay Dyeing's chairman, Nusli Wadia. Despite these challenges, Dhirubhai's determination and strategic thinking enabled him to sail through difficult times and emerge stronger. His ability to transform adversity into opportunity reflects his resilience and visionary leadership.

Legacy and Impact

The businessman's legacy lives on through Reliance Industries, a worldwide corporation led by his sons Mukesh and Anil Ambani. His ambition of making India self-sufficient and his contributions to the country's economic prosperity are well known. Under his leadership, Reliance expanded into a variety of areas, including petrochemicals, telecommunications, and retail, dramatically altering India's industrial environment.