SGPC member Ram Singh has urged the Prime Ministers of India and Canada to engage in dialogue, expressing concern over the deteriorating relations and its impact on the Punjabi diaspora. "Canada is also called 'mini Punjab'... I request the PMs of both nations to hold a dialogue," he said.

Ram Singh, a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), has voiced concerns over the deteriorating relations between India and Canada, urging both nations' Prime Ministers to engage in dialogue to resolve their differences. Singh's comments come in light of the recent escalation in diplomatic tensions between the two countries, following allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Parliament.



Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Ram Singh stated, “Canada is often referred to as 'mini Punjab' due to its large Punjabi community. I request the Prime Ministers of both nations to engage in dialogue regarding this matter." Highlighting the long-standing cordial relations between India and Canada, he pointed out that numerous people from Punjab have emigrated to Canada, building their lives and contributing significantly to Canadian society.



“India has historically enjoyed good relations with Canada. This positive relationship encouraged people from Punjab to settle there, where they have progressed significantly in their lives and achieved Canadian citizenship,” he added. Singh further expressed that the rising tensions between the two nations are a cause for stress among this community, who are deeply connected to both countries.



The India-Canada relations recently turned tense after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made claims of "credible allegations" implicating India in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In response, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India categorically denied these allegations, labelling them as "absurd and baseless."



On Saturday, the MEA lodged a formal protest against the Canadian government, particularly regarding references made by Deputy Minister David Morrison implicating India's Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, in the matter. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated in a press briefing that India had summoned a representative from the Canadian High Commission, delivering a diplomatic note outlining its objections.



“The Government of India conveyed its strongest protest against the absurd and baseless allegations directed at the Union Home Minister,” Jaiswal explained. The note was presented to the Canadian representative on Friday, expressing India’s dissatisfaction with the statements made by Morrison in a recent Canadian parliamentary committee session.



The current situation has left many Indo-Canadians, especially the Punjabi diaspora, anxious about the implications of the strained diplomatic relationship. The SGPC's Ram Singh noted that for the benefit of these communities and the larger relationship between the two nations, it is crucial that both governments engage in constructive discussions.



The SGPC, which represents Sikh interests in India, has consistently advocated for peaceful and respectful dialogue on issues affecting the diaspora. Singh concluded with an appeal for both governments to prioritise dialogue and restore the goodwill that has traditionally characterised India-Canada relations.

