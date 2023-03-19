Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: Mother’s killer used acid, tried to burn body, says Mumbai Police
Lalbaug murder case: Why Rimple couldn’t dispose of corpse
Maharashtra: Govt has failed to provide clean oxygen, says MLA Aaditya Thackeray
We were forced to dispose of 1,000 corneas, informs Mumbai’s oldest eye bank
Mumbai: BMC chief orders immediate restart of Aapli Chikitsa services
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Responsibility of every citizen to protect Constitution Ex Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal

Responsibility of every citizen to protect Constitution: Ex-Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal

Updated on: 19 March,2023 07:36 PM IST  |  Latur
PTI |

Top

Addressing a gathering in Latur on Saturday, Bhujbal said if anyone tampers with the Constitution and commits injustice, Bhim soldiers should always be ready to fight

Responsibility of every citizen to protect Constitution: Ex-Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal

Chhagan Bhujbal. File Pic


Former Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar tried to create equality in the country by drafting the Constitution and it is every citizen's responsibility to protect it.


Addressing a gathering in Latur on Saturday, Bhujbal said if anyone tampers with the Constitution and commits injustice, Bhim soldiers should always be ready to fight.



The former minister and NCP leader was speaking at the inauguration of 'Sanvidhan Stambh' erected by Vishwaratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Sarvajanik Jayanti Utsav Samiti in Latur.


Also Read: Rahul sends preliminary reply to police notice on his 'sexual assault' remark

Dr Ambedkar taught us to educate, organise and agitate. Accordingly, bahujan people should get education and work for the betterment of the society, Bhujbal said.

"Efforts are being made to spread Manuwad again in the country. Casteism is being practised. We must fight against it. Bhim sainiks have the strength to raise their voices against injustice and struggle," the NCP leader said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
maharashtra latur nationalist congress party chhagan bhujbal news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK