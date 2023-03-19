Responsibility of every citizen to protect Constitution: Ex-Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal

Addressing a gathering in Latur on Saturday, Bhujbal said if anyone tampers with the Constitution and commits injustice, Bhim soldiers should always be ready to fight

Chhagan Bhujbal. File Pic

Former Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar tried to create equality in the country by drafting the Constitution and it is every citizen's responsibility to protect it.

Addressing a gathering in Latur on Saturday, Bhujbal said if anyone tampers with the Constitution and commits injustice, Bhim soldiers should always be ready to fight.

The former minister and NCP leader was speaking at the inauguration of 'Sanvidhan Stambh' erected by Vishwaratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Sarvajanik Jayanti Utsav Samiti in Latur.

Dr Ambedkar taught us to educate, organise and agitate. Accordingly, bahujan people should get education and work for the betterment of the society, Bhujbal said.

"Efforts are being made to spread Manuwad again in the country. Casteism is being practised. We must fight against it. Bhim sainiks have the strength to raise their voices against injustice and struggle," the NCP leader said.

