A retired air force officer from Faridabad lost Rs 5 lakh to cyber fraudsters posing as TRAI and CBI officials. The scammers placed the victim under "digital arrest," coercing him into transferring money

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Retired air force officer in Faridabad duped of Rs 5 lakh through cyber scam x 00:00

In a distressing case of cybercrime, a retired Air Force sergeant from Faridabad was duped of Rs 5 lakh by fraudsters posing as officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The victim, Aditya Kumar Jha (55), was placed under what is termed a "digital arrest" for 55 hours, during which he was coerced into transferring the money, police reported on Wednesday.

Currently employed as a clerk at Punjab National Bank, Jha became the target of this elaborate scam on October 6, a day after he had returned from election duty in Haryana. Around 9:50 am, while his wife and son were at the Jhandewalan temple in Delhi, Jha received a video call from an unknown number.

The caller, introducing himself as a TRAI official, claimed that Jha’s mobile number would be deactivated within two hours as it had been linked to another SIM card in Delhi, which was allegedly being used for sending gambling-related messages. To further alarm him, a second caller posed as Vijay Kumar, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) from the CBI, and falsely accused Jha of being implicated in a money laundering case worth Rs 6.68 crore.

In his complaint, Jha stated, “The CBI official told me that an arrest warrant had been issued against me, and I was instructed to appear at the CBI office in Delhi within two hours. When I expressed my inability to travel immediately, they accused me of being involved with Nawab Malik in the case.”

The scammers then demanded his bank account details and warned him not to disconnect the video call, threatening to take action against his family. Under this "digital arrest," where victims are coerced through constant calls impersonating law enforcement, Jha was forced to transfer money to a specified bank account under the pretense of an investigation.

When an initial transfer attempt failed, the fraudsters instructed Jha to travel to his bank's home branch in Madhubani, Bihar. Complying with their instructions, Jha boarded a train to Bihar while remaining on the call. Upon arrival, he transferred Rs 5.03 lakh to the fraudsters' account.

The scam came to light on October 8 when a relative, suspecting foul play, called the number from which Jha had received the initial video call. The line was abruptly disconnected, raising alarms. The relative informed Jha’s son, who immediately travelled to Bihar and brought his father back to Faridabad.

Following their return, an FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime Central Police Station in Faridabad. A senior police officer revealed that initial investigations indicated the money had been routed through multiple bank accounts. “Efforts are underway to trace the accused and recover the stolen amount,” he said.

This case highlights the increasing sophistication of cyber frauds, such as "digital arrest," where scammers impersonate government officials to intimidate victims into compliance. Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious, verify identities, and avoid sharing sensitive financial information over calls.

(With inputs from PTI)