Breaking News
Drugs-on-cruise case: Let Sameer Wankhede prove manipulation charge against us, says SIT
Mumbai: SoBo’s hippest gymnasium buckles under pandemic blow
Outrage as youth damages memorial stone in Vasai Fort
Mumbai: Soon, no more stopping at Vakola signal on WEH
Mumbai: Another BMC helpline, another ruse?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Retired Punjab Police ASI family found murdered at home in Ludhiana village

Retired Punjab Police ASI, family found murdered at home in Ludhiana village

Updated on: 22 May,2023 01:23 PM IST  |  Ludhiana
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A retired Punjab police officer and his wife and son were found murdered at their home in Ludhiana after being attacked with iron rods and sharp-edged weapons, Police said on Monday

Retired Punjab Police ASI, family found murdered at home in Ludhiana village

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Retired Punjab Police ASI, family found murdered at home in Ludhiana village
x
00:00

A retired Punjab Police officer and his wife and son were found murdered at their home in Ludhiana after being attacked with iron rods and sharp-edged weapons, Police said on Monday.


They said that a retired assistant sub-inspector of Punjab Police, his wife and son were found murdered at their home in Nupur Bait village in Ludhiana. The trio was attacked with iron rods and some sharp-edged weapons, police said.



Police said relatives of the former ASI Kuldeep Singh had been calling him up but there was no response. Then they approached the village head. Thereafter, the doors of the house were broken.


The body of Singh was lying in the open while the bodies of his wife and son were lying on the bed, said police.

A licensed pistol belonging to Singh was also found missing from the house.

Also read: Mumbai: Soon, no more stopping at Vakola signal on Western Express Highway

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sameer Verma said they were working on various angles to solve the triple murder case.

Singh had retired from the police force in 2019. (With inputs from PTI)

Do you indulge in mindful activities for an improved mental health?
punjab ludhiana news india India news murder case

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK