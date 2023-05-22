A retired Punjab police officer and his wife and son were found murdered at their home in Ludhiana after being attacked with iron rods and sharp-edged weapons, Police said on Monday

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Retired Punjab Police ASI, family found murdered at home in Ludhiana village x 00:00

A retired Punjab Police officer and his wife and son were found murdered at their home in Ludhiana after being attacked with iron rods and sharp-edged weapons, Police said on Monday.

They said that a retired assistant sub-inspector of Punjab Police, his wife and son were found murdered at their home in Nupur Bait village in Ludhiana. The trio was attacked with iron rods and some sharp-edged weapons, police said.

Police said relatives of the former ASI Kuldeep Singh had been calling him up but there was no response. Then they approached the village head. Thereafter, the doors of the house were broken.

The body of Singh was lying in the open while the bodies of his wife and son were lying on the bed, said police.

A licensed pistol belonging to Singh was also found missing from the house.

Also read: Mumbai: Soon, no more stopping at Vakola signal on Western Express Highway

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sameer Verma said they were working on various angles to solve the triple murder case.

Singh had retired from the police force in 2019. (With inputs from PTI)