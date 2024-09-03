On Monday evening, Singh allegedly cornered Ramesh near Pakri Dubey village under the Tarabganj police station limits and opened fire, killing him on the spot, Jaiswal said

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Retired soldier kills Dalit man over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda x 00:00

A retired soldier allegedly shot dead a Dalit man over a land dispute in a village on Monday, police said. Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal said Arun Singh, a retired soldier residing in a village in the Umri Begamganj police station area, was involved in an ongoing dispute with Ramesh Bharti (46), a member of the Scheduled Caste community, over a land parcel.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday evening, Singh allegedly cornered Ramesh near Pakri Dubey village under the Tarabganj police station limits and opened fire, killing him on the spot, Jaiswal said. "Upon receiving information about the incident, senior police officials, along with a forensic team, visited the spot, seized the body, and sent it to the district headquarters for postmortem," the SP said.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's son, a murder case has been registered at the local police station and multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused, the officer added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever