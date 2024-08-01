Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Revival of APs Capital Amaravatis future is in safe hands

Revival of AP’s Capital: Amaravati’s future is in safe hands

Updated on: 01 August,2024 10:53 AM IST  |  Amaravati
Krishna Prasad | mailbag@mid-day.com

PM Narendra Modi laid the first foundation stone for Amaravati at Uddandarayunipalem in 2015. Despite funding challenges and changes in the government, work on the capital has been progressing

N Chandrababu Naidu/ File pic

Key Highlights

  1. Amaravati, yet-to-be-constructed capital of Andhra Pradesh, is the pride of Telugu people
  2. Under Jagan Mohan Reddy`s leadership, People`s Capital project came to a standstill
  3. So, what went wrong? Why was there no progress in the Amaravati region?

Amaravati, the yet-to-be-constructed capital of Andhra Pradesh, is the pride of the Telugu people. The Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, laid the first foundation stone for Amaravati at Uddandarayunipalem in 2015. Since then, the work has taken the fast route despite the peaks and valleys in the funding, until the opposition party, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress (YSRC), dethroned the power from the TDP government in 2019. It was a brimming time for Andhra Pradesh, as the capital was under formation and making when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took charge as the newly elected Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (AP). Under his leadership, woefully as expected, the so-called People’s Capital project came to a standstill, throwing a wrench in Naidu’s long-awaited master plan. So, what went wrong? Why was there no progress in the Amaravati region? 

