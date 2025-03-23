Breaking News
Maharashtra to become USD 1 trillion economy by 2029, roadmap ready: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra to become USD 1 trillion economy by 2029, roadmap ready: CM Fadnavis

Updated on: 23 March,2025 07:55 PM IST  |  Nashik
mid-day online correspondent |

CM Fadnavis said the speed of communication and infrastructure are crucial for economic development

Maharashtra to become USD 1 trillion economy by 2029, roadmap ready: CM Fadnavis

CM Fadnavis said 20 lakh houses are being built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and the scheme has also benefitted the rural areas. File Pic

Maharashtra to become USD 1 trillion economy by 2029, roadmap ready: CM Fadnavis
A roadmap is ready for Maharashtra to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2029, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday, reported the PTI.


Speaking at a programme of the CII Young Indians in Nashik district of Maharashtra, CM Fadnavis said efficient administration and effective implementation of decisions are accelerating development in Maharashtra.


"India's economy is moving towards becoming a USD 5 trillion economy, in which Maharashtra will have a large share. A roadmap is ready for the state to become a USD1 trillion economy by 2029," he said, according to the PTI.


CM Fadnavis said the speed of communication and infrastructure are crucial for economic development, and the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway was built for that purpose.

The chief minister said Nashik has potential for the development of industries and tourism.

"Considering the manpower and climate here, there is a lot of scope for tourism and industrial development. The defence ecosystem is here due to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). Nashik will develop more rapidly due to the Samruddhi Expressway. The largest port in the country is now being built at Vadhavan in Palghar, and Nashik city will benefit from it, as a greenfield road will be built from Nashik to Vadhavan," he said, according to the PTI.

CM Fadnavis highlighted the effective use of technology and artificial intelligence and said if communication facilities are developed, Nashik will benefit from it.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister said that the work is underway on the Center of Excellence in partnership with Google, and the use of AI in the agriculture sector and field of law is creating new employment opportunities.

He said 10 to 12 states are doing well in industry and economic development, and Maharashtra is at the forefront because it has a favourable environment for investment.

"The highest foreign investment coming into the country is coming to Maharashtra. The government is trying to ensure that investments are not restricted to metropolitan areas. Besides Mumbai and Pune, districts including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur and Gadchiroli have attracted investments," CM Fadnavis said, as per the PTI.

He added that sustainable development has been prioritised in the state.

The chief minister further said that the government is striving to develop the agricultural sector along with industry.

Nashik is known for advanced agriculture, and the district is at the forefront in producing grapes, onions and vegetables.

Work has been started to ensure that farmers get the benefit of the market system, he said.

CM Fadnavis said 20 lakh houses are being built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and the scheme has also benefitted the rural areas.

(with PTI inputs)

Maharashtra devendra fadnavis Development Infrastructure nashik India news

