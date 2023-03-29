Rose Valley: ED attaches assets worth Rs 159 cr in money laundering case

A provisional order for attachment of assets has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and as many as 139 immovable properties consisting land, flats, commercial and office space, shops etc. registered in the name of various companies of Rose Valley Group and its directors

ED logo. File Pic

Assets worth around Rs 150 crore have been attached under the anti-money laundering law as part of an ongoing investigation against the Rose Valley Group, the Enforcement Directorate said on Wednesday.

A provisional order for attachment of assets has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and as many as 139 immovable properties consisting land, flats, commercial and office space, shops etc. registered in the name of various companies of Rose Valley Group and its directors in Tripura, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, have been frozen, the agency said in a statement.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR and charge sheets.

Probe found, the ED said, that funds were collected by selling "fake and fabricated" schemes through a chain of agents located in Assam, West Bengal, Tripura, Odisha, Jharkhand and several other states.

Also Read: Mumbai: 24-year-old robbed at knifepoint on SCLR bridge, four held

"In Assam, schemes were sold in the name of Rose Valley Real Estate and Construction Ltd. (RVRECL) and its associates groups and the funds collected by selling fake schemes were routed and transferred to the corporate office of Rose Valley Group in Kolkata," it said.

The funds were later transferred from the corporate office to the accounts of various companies in guise of loans and advances, it said.

The agency said an amount of about Rs 718 crore remains "unpaid" to the Assam-based investors.

The ED investigation against the Rose Valley Group and its chairman Gautam Kundu dates back to 2014 and the agency has also filed multiple charge sheets before the courts.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever