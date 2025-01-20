RPF apprehended 916 people in 4 years to prevent illegal migration: Railway ministry

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 January,2025 08:18 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The RPF has apprehended 916 people, including 586 Bangladeshi nationals and 318 Rohingyas, since 2021, showing its commitment to safeguarding the nation, the railway ministry said on Sunday. According to the ministry, in the months of June and July last year, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended 88 Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants in areas under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). "Some of these individuals confessed to entering India illegally and were intercepted while travelling by train to destinations such as Kolkata," according to a press statement issued by the ministry.


"In October 2024, reports highlighted that despite increased security measures along the Bangladesh border, illegal migrants continue to infiltrate India, using Assam as a transit route and railways as their preferred mode of travel to reach other parts of the country," the statement said. The ministry said these incidents underscore the challenges faced by Indian authorities in monitoring and securing the railway network against illegal infiltration. "The use of railways by infiltrators not only facilitates their movement across states but also complicates efforts to detect and prevent unauthorised entry into the country," the press note said.


"For considering the above issue, the RPF has intensified its efforts by collaborating with key security agencies such as the Border Security Force (BSF), local police and intelligence units. This inter-agency approach has significantly enhanced operational efficiency, enabling swift identification and detention of individuals involved in illegal migration," it added. According to the ministry, despite its significant contributions, the RPF is not directly empowered to prosecute apprehended individuals. Instead, detained persons are handed over to police and other authorised agencies for further legal proceedings, the ministry said.


