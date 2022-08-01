RPF’s motorcycle rally flagged off from Sabarmati to New Delhi as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

The motorcycle rally was flagged off from the historical place of Sabarmati Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi started the famous Dandi March

RPF’s motorcycle rally flagged off from Sabarmati to New Delhi

Amid ongoing celebrations of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) motorcycle rally was flagged off from Sabarmati Ashram for New Delhi on Monday.

The motorcycle rally was flagged off by Ashish Bhatia – DGP Gujarat Police, Anupam Singh Gehlot – ADG/Intelligence, Gandhinagar and P.C. Sinha – Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Western Railway along with DRM Ahmedabad, and other distinguished guests from Police and Railways, Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said in a press release.

He further said that the motorcycle rally was flagged off from the historical place of Sabarmati Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi started the famous Dandi March. A total of 40 RPF personnel donned in special uniform left on the mission of covering the distance of about 1430 km in 11 days. The rally will culminate at National Police Memorial, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi on 11th August, 2022 to join the collective motorcycle rally of other Para-Military forces.

The bike rally will traverse through the states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and National Capital region, he added.