Breaking News
Mumbai: Antilia threat behind SC’s decision on security to Ambanis
Mumbai police issue gun licence to Salman Khan
Monkeypox: 15 suspected patients in Maharashtra test negative for disease
Mumbai: Rs 2.5cr worth objects lost and found on local trains
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut arrested in money laundering case after ED raids
Home > News > India News > Article > RPFs motorcycle rally flagged off from Sabarmati to New Delhi as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

RPF’s motorcycle rally flagged off from Sabarmati to New Delhi as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Updated on: 01 August,2022 07:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The motorcycle rally was flagged off from the historical place of Sabarmati Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi started the famous Dandi March

RPF’s motorcycle rally flagged off from Sabarmati to New Delhi as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

RPF’s motorcycle rally flagged off from Sabarmati to New Delhi


Amid ongoing celebrations of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) motorcycle rally was flagged off from Sabarmati Ashram for New Delhi on Monday.

The motorcycle rally was flagged off by Ashish Bhatia – DGP Gujarat Police, Anupam Singh Gehlot – ADG/Intelligence, Gandhinagar and P.C. Sinha – Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Western Railway along with DRM Ahmedabad, and other distinguished guests from Police and Railways, Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said in a press release.


He further said that the motorcycle rally was flagged off from the historical place of Sabarmati Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi started the famous Dandi March. A total of 40 RPF personnel donned in special uniform left on the mission of covering the distance of about 1430 km in 11 days. The rally will culminate at National Police Memorial, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi on 11th August, 2022 to join the collective motorcycle rally of other Para-Military forces.

The bike rally will traverse through the states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and National Capital region, he added.

india new delhi national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK