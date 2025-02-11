Breaking News
Rupee plunges 45 paise to hit all time low

Rupee plunges 45 paise to hit all-time low

Updated on: 11 February,2025 03:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.94 and touched an all-time intraday low of 87.95 against the American currency during the session

Rupee plunges 45 paise to hit all-time low

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Rupee plunges 45 paise to hit all-time low
The rupee on Monday plunged 45 paise and moved closer to the 88 per US dollar-level, weighed down by the strength of the American currency tariff concerns, but settled on a flat note at $87.50. (provisional) on suspected RBI intervention.


The American currency gained in the overseas market after US President Donald Trump's plans to impose 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, along with reciprocal tariffs targeting countries taxing US exports.


At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.94 and touched an all-time intraday low of 87.95 against the American currency during the session.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

reserve bank of india mumbai united states of america india mumbai news

