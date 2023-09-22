Russian strikes target cities across Ukraine

Largest attack in over a month came on the International Day of Peace

Emergency workers in Cherkasy work at the site of an attack. Pic/AP

Russian missiles pounded cities across Ukraine early Thursday morning, according to authorities, sparking fires, killing at least two people and trapping others under rubble. The early morning missile attack on what’s known as the International Day of Peace was Russia’s largest in over a month, and came amid the United Nations General Assembly summit in New York, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had denounced Russia as “a terrorist state.”

In the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, near the front lines, two people were killed Thursday and at least five injured after a strike hit a residential building. In Kyiv, seven people were injured, including a 9-year-old girl, and some residential and commercial buildings were damaged. At least six strikes damaged civilian infrastructure in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv and left two people hospitalised.

Meanwhile, at least 10 people were injured and at least one person was rescued from under rubble in Cherkasy, in central Ukraine. Officials said up to 23 people may still be buried under rubble. Rescue services were working to clear the debris.

Zelensky lashes out at Russia at UNSC

Ukraine’s president accused Russia of waging “a criminal and unprovoked aggression” that undermines all norms of war and the UN charter at a meeting of the UN Security Council. Zelensky also urged world leaders to strip Russia of its veto power. The Ukrainian leader stressed that restoration of all Ukrainian territory is the key to peace.

Ukraine prez to face growing dissent in US

Zelensky is on a one-day visit to Washington on Thursday to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House, speak with US military leaders at the Pentagon and stop at Capitol Hill to talk privately with Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate. His visit to Washington comes as Biden’s request to Congress for an additional $24 billion aid for Ukraine.

S Korea warns of Russia’s arms deal

South Korea’s president Yoon Suk Yeol warned fellow world leaders at the UN General Assembly about the recent communication and possible cooperation between North Korea and Russia, saying any action by a permanent UN Security Council member to circumvent international norms would be dangerous and “paradoxical”.

02

No of people killed in the latest strikes

