Russia's highest civilian award to Modi glorious honour for India, says Amit Shah

Updated on: 09 July,2024 09:54 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the conferment of Russia's highest civilian award to him and said it is a glorious honour to India.

PM Modi being conferred the highest civilian award of Russian Federation. Pic/PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the conferment of Russia's highest civilian award to him and said it is a glorious honour to India.


He said the award stands as a testament to the formidable stature attained by the country globally under the leadership of Modi.


Shah also said the new award in the list of global accolades garnered by the prime minister over the last 10 years not only boosts every Indian's pride but also immortalises the India-Russia friendship.


"Congratulations to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on being conferred with Russia's highest civilian award, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle, today. This is a glorious honour to the nation, which stands as a testament to the formidable stature attained by Bharat in the global arena under the leadership of Modi Ji," Shah wrote in X.

Modi was on Tuesday officially conferred the 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle' award by Russian President Vladimir Putin for his contribution to fostering bilateral ties between the two countries.

In a special ceremony in St. Andrew Hall in the Kremlin, President Putin conferred the award on the Prime Minister Modi.

The award was announced in 2019. Prime Minister Modi is the first Indian leader to be conferred with this award, which was established in 1698 by Tsar Peter the Great in honour of Saint Andrew, the first apostle of Jesus and patron saint of Russia. 

