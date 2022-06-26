SAD-Amritsar candidate Simranjit Singh Mann wins Sangrur Lok Sabha seat

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state earlier conceded defeat in the seat and congratulated the SAD (Amritsar) leader

SAD-Amritsar's Simranjit Singh Mann on Sunday won the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat after defeating his nearest rival, AAP's Gurmail Singh, by a margin of 5,822 votes.

Mann polled 2,53,154 votes, while Singh secured 2,47,332 votes, as per the data available.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state earlier conceded defeat in the seat and congratulated the SAD (Amritsar) leader.

Addressing the media, AAP spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said, "We respect the mandate of the people of Sangrur seat. We also congratulate Simranjit Singh Mann on his victory."

The bypoll to the seat was necessitated due to the resignation of AAP's Bhagwant Mann from the Lok Sabha after he was elected as an MLA in the state assembly elections earlier this year.

Counting of votes began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security arrangements.

The fate of 16 candidates who were in the fray was sealed during the polling on June 23.

The Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll had witnessed a low turnout of 45.30 per cent as against 72.44 per cent polling in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 76.71 in 2014.

There were 15.69 lakh eligible voters.

Bhagwant Mann, who is the state's chief minister now, had won the Sangrur seat in the 2014 and the 2019 parliamentary elections.

