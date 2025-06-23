Samajwadi Party on Monday expelled three of its own MLAs. It has been informed that the MLAs who have been expelled allegedly cross-voted and helped the BJP win the Rajya Sabha polls last year. This shocking move from the Samajwadi Party comes more than a year after the February 2024 Rajya Sabha elections.

Samajwado Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The Samajwadi Party on Monday expelled three of its own MLAs. It has been informed that the MLAs who have been expelled allegedly cross-voted and helped the BJP win the Rajya Sabha polls last year. They have been expelled for siding with ideologies opposed to the party's core values and for working against public interest.

The MLAs who have been expelled by the party are Abhay Singh (MLA from Gosainganj in Ayodhya), Rakesh Pratap Singh (Gauriganj in Amethi), and Manoj Kumar Pandey (Unchahar in Raebareli), the SP said in an official statement shared on its social media handles.

This shocking move from the Samajwadi Party comes more than a year after the February 2024 Rajya Sabha elections, in which the three SP MLAs were accused of siding with the BJP. The three MLAs helped the BJP win 8 out of 10 seats from Uttar Pradesh, despite the SP having enough strength to claim at least four.

Moreover, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had also alleged that the BJP used coercive tactics and inducements to engineer defections and weaken opposition unity in the state assembly.

As reported by PTI, while the party said that the legislators were removed for endorsing "communal, divisive, and negative ideologies" that go against the Samajwadi Party's inclusive and progressive principles, the MLAs strongly slammed the Akhilesh Yadav-led party’s decision, questioning its internal leadership and ideological drift.

The Samajwadi Party has also accused the expelled leaders of supporting forces that are anti-farmer, anti-women, anti-youth, anti-business, anti-employment, and against the rights of the marginalised.

While addressing the situation, the Samajwadi Party also said, “These leaders were earlier given a ‘grace period’ for self-correction, but that time has now lapsed.” It added that there is no room in the party for individuals acting against public welfare or its core ideological framework.

The statement concluded with a warning that in the future, those engaging in "anti-people activities" or opposing the party's foundational values will face permanent expulsion.

"Be trustworthy wherever you are. Best wishes," the note ended.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Pandey, who had resigned as SP's chief whip just ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in 2024, expressed shock over the announcement and ridiculed the party's decision.

The expelled MLA from SP stated, “I'm surprised by this development. The tweet (X post) from the party today makes me feel pity for those running the Samajwadi Party. How can a party expel someone who had already joined the BJP in front of a crowd of one lakh people and in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah?”

While Pandey claimed that he had "officially joined" the BJP a year ago, the UP Assembly website on Monday still showed him to be a Samajwadi Party member.

Responding to SP's remarks about his 'conscience', Pandey said, “Only the living have a conscience. My conscience is awake — always has been.”

Moreover, he launched a scathing attack on the SP, accusing it of disrespecting Hindu beliefs. “How can any political party insult Lord Ram, burn the Ramcharitmanas, and make derogatory remarks about Hindu gods and goddesses?” he asked.

Criticising the SP's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) policy, Pandey said, “If you want to see the real PDA, look at BJP's Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. Whether it's housing or free rations, benefits reach every citizen without discrimination.”

SP MLA Pandey, who has been expelled from the party, emphasised that his political journey was based on public service and not privilege. “I have walked through thorns to reach here. I never bowed before injustice or wrong ideology.”

Abhay Singh, MLA from Gosainganj in Ayodhya, who has also been expelled from the party, said, “I thank those who made this decision. There's no place left in SP for those who speak the truth.” He accused the party of being run by “non-socialist forces” and mocked its PDA slogan by calling it the “Parivaar Development Authority.”

Singh said his differences with the party began when SP leaders refused to condemn the burning of the Ramcharitmanas and derogatory remarks against Hinduism.

“They even objected to me visiting Ayodhya. That's when the separation began,” he added.

Regarding his future political plans, Singh said he would consult his constituents and family elders.

“The people of Gauriganj have elected me three times. We will discuss and decide together.”

Abhay Singh also said he was in regular touch with the two other expelled MLAs and five others who had received notices from the party earlier.

“All eight of us are in conversation. I hope SP expels the remaining five soon too,” he said.

In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the BJP holds 258 seats, followed by 107 for SP, 13 for Apna Dal (S), 9 for RLD, 5 each for SBSP and NISHAD, 2 each for Congress and Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, and 1 for BSP.

