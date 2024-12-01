Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh mentioned that access to the region for opposition delegations workers has been restricted until normalcy is restored

Members of judicial commission speak with police personnel during a visit to violence-hit Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh on December 1, 2024. (Pic/PTI)

A three-member judicial inquiry committee established on Sunday to investigate the violent incidents that erupted in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh on November 24, reported the ANI.

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh announced that the committee would begin its evidence-gathering mission today, with all necessary arrangements made to facilitate the probe.

"The probe committee will do their job, they will decide what to do, we just need to assist them, wherever they go and collect the evidence," Singh told ANI.

"Proper force has been arranged for committee's security. Security has been already deployed in the area where they will be visiting. Further actions will be initiated later if required," he added.

The commissioner said that the situation in Sambhal is currently peaceful and the authorities are constantly monitoring the same, stated ANI.

"The situation in Sambhal is absolutely peaceful, there is no problem there right now, constant monitoring is being done. Vigilance is maintained so as to ensure peace and order," he said.

He also mentioned that access to the region for opposition delegations, mainly Samajwadi Party (SP) workers has been restricted until normalcy is restored. He urged the community to cooperate in maintaining peace.

"We are putting full efforts and also with the cooperation from the people, the situation there should become normal as soon as possible, then whoever wants to visit there can do so, there will be no problem," the commissioner said.

The situation in Sambhal intensified following a local court's order for a survey of a mosque, which led to clashes between protestors and police, resulting in four fatalities.

The violence sparked accusations from the opposition, particularly from SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who claimed that government interference was influencing administrative statements.

Yadav criticised the government for preventing SP members from visiting Sambhal and accused them of complicity in the violence.

He also questioned the rationale behind conducting a second survey in the area and criticized the involvement of BJP workers in the process, asserting that this undermines peace efforts.

"A Samajwadi Party delegation was on its way to Sambhal. We all support peace and justice. The administration's statements are made at the government's behest. It is the government's responsibility to ensure justice for the people," he said.

Yadav questioned the need for a second survey in Sambhal and criticised the involvement of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the process.

"When the survey was conducted on the first day, everyone cooperated. Why did the administration conduct another survey? And why were BJP workers accompanying the survey team? The government and the administration are complicit in this injustice. BJP does not want peace," he added.

The unrest began on November 19, when a court ordered a survey of the Jama Masjid, with claims that the site was originally a temple.

The ensuing clashes on November 24 during an Archaeological Survey of India's examination led to tragic outcomes, including four deaths and numerous injuries among officials and locals.

To date, police have arrested 25 men and 2 women and registered seven FIRs related to the violence.

(With inputs from ANI)