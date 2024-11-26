On Sunday, three people were killed and many others, including security personnel, were injured

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 after the Jama Masjid was first surveyed on a court’s orders. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Sambhal violence: SP MP, MLA’s son among 7 booked; 25 arrested x 00:00

The police have booked seven people in connection with the violence over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal, naming Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood's son Sohail Iqbal as accused, officials said on Monday. Four people have so far been reported killed in violent clashes that erupted on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said seven FIRs have been lodged in connection with the violence. Six people, including Barq and Iqbal, were named and 2,750 others have been mentioned as unidentified, he said. "Due to Barq's statement earlier, the situation worsened. He was given a notice earlier for this," he added. The official said that Barq's "Jama Masjid ki hifazat" (protection of Jama Masjid) remark mobilised the mob.

The officer informed that 25 people have been arrested so far in the case and attempts are on to identify others involved in the violence. Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the Jama Masjid was first surveyed on a court's orders following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple had stood at the site.

The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders and barred the entry of outsiders into Sambhal till November 30. Internet services are suspended in Sambhal tehsil and Monday was declared a holiday for all schools. A magisterial probe has also been ordered into the violence.

On Monday, the management committee of Sambhal’s Jama Masjid blamed the local authorities and police for the violence in the area that took four lives. Zafar Ali, the president of the Shahi Jama Masjid management committee, made the allegations at a press conference and was detained by police as soon as the meeting ended.

VHP demands NSA against perpetrators

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday condemned the violence in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh and demanded those involved in the case be booked under the National Security Act (NSA). VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain also demanded that the culprits be made to compensate for the damage caused in the violence. “The way Muslim fundamentalists pelted stones on police, fired bullets and committed arson in Sambhal is highly condemnable. The way Muslim leaders, maulanas and many leaders of the Samajwadi party and the Congress, including Rahul Gandhi, have supported this violence is also worrisome,” Jain said. He alleged that the violence was carried out “at the behest of maulanas” and accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders of making “provocative statements.”

SC should take cognisance: Congress

The Congress on Monday accused the BJP of creating a rift between Hindus and Muslims and urged the SC to intervene in the matter as soon as possible. “The biased and hasty attitude of the state government on the recent dispute in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely unfortunate. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the violence and firing,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever