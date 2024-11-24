The primary investigations revealed that the victims were travelling from Bareilly to Dataganj in the Badaun district, said an official

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Three dead as GPS navigation error leads car to fall from bridge into Ramganga river in UP x 00:00

Three people died when their car fell into the Ramganga river from a partially constructed bridge in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the police said, adding that they suspect the driver was allegedly misled after a GPS navigation error led to taking the unsafe route, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fatal accident occurred around 10 am on the Khalpur-Dataganj road in Uttar Pradesh.

The primary investigations revealed that the victims were travelling from Bareilly to Dataganj in the Badaun district, they said.

"Earlier this year, floods had caused the front portion of the bridge to collapse into the river, but this change had allegedly not been updated in the system," Circle Officer Ashutosh Shivam said, as per the PTI.

According to the news agency, the driver was allegedly using a navigation system and did not realise that the bridge was unsafe, driving the car off the damaged section, the police said.

There were no safety barriers or warning signs on the approach to the damaged bridge, leading to the fatal accident, Shivam said.

Upon receiving information, police teams from Faridpur, Bareilly and Dataganj police station rushed to the spot. They recovered the vehicle and the bodies from the river, Shivam added.

The circle officer said that the bodies had been sent for post-mortem and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Uttar Pradesh: Car rams into stationary tractor in Raebareli; 3 killed, 8 injured

Meanwhile in an another incident, at least three persons were killed, and eight others injured when an SUV rammed into a tractor-trolley parked on the road near a village on Saturday evening, police said, according to the PTI.

Police reached the spot in Sultanpur village and took the injured to a community health centre where they were given first-aid.

Those with serious injuries in the accident were taken to the district hospital and later to a trauma centre in Lucknow, SHO of Bachhrawan police station Om Prakash Tiwari said.

Dhunnilal (40), Nirmala (40) and Ramesh (48), all residents of Rae Bareli district, died in the accident. All the deceased and the injured were in the car, according to the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)