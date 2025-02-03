BJP MP Sambit Patra criticises Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's handling of water supply in the capital, accusing him of allowing mafia-run water networks and profiting from them, while questioning the quality of water provided to residents.

BJP Member of Parliament Sambit Patra has launched a strong attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s water management, accusing him of profiting from mafia-run water distribution networks in the capital. Speaking in Bijwasan, Patra raised several questions regarding the adequacy and quality of water supplied to the residents of Delhi, claiming that Kejriwal’s promises of providing free water were mere lip service.

"Are the people in this area not our citizens? Do they not deserve clean drinking water?" Patra questioned, drawing attention to the ongoing struggles of Delhi's residents, who he alleged are being forced to buy water from illegal sources. He suggested that these mafia networks were thriving under Kejriwal’s watch, accusing the Chief Minister of making millions off these unregulated networks. "Arvind Kejriwal is earning crores by allowing the mafia to run rampant in the city’s water supply," Patra claimed.

Patra also pointed to private water meters being installed in some areas, asserting that this is evidence of the involvement of illegal distribution practices. "You can see the private meters here. This is how the mafia operates, and Kejriwal is making a profit off it," he added. Drawing an analogy between Delhi’s water crisis and the canals of Venice, Patra quipped, "The only difference between Venice and Kapashera is that in Venice, the water flows under us, while here it flows above our heads."

In a scathing criticism of Kejriwal’s claim of providing free water, Patra argued that the situation is far from the rosy picture presented by the AAP leader. "Kejriwal boasts of supplying free water, but people are being forced to pay mafia networks for their supply. This is a scam," Patra said, alleging that Kejriwal’s associates are raking in crores at the cost of citizens.

Patra also slammed the water quality, stating, "I’ve never seen anything like this before. In such a huge area, people have no access to clean drinking water." Referring to a study, Patra claimed that dirty water is being supplied to all Vidhan Sabhas in Delhi. "According to the study, every Vidhan Sabha is receiving contaminated water. So, who will Kejriwal blame now? Haryana? Punjab? Jammu and Kashmir? The responsibility lies with AAP and Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)