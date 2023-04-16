Same-sex marriage plea to be heard on April 18

The Centre has opposed the petitions seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages, claiming they will cause “complete havoc” with the delicate balance of personal laws and accepted societal values.

A five-judge Supreme Court constitution bench is scheduled to hear from Tuesday a batch of petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages in the country.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices SK Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, PS Narasimha and Hima Kohli will commence the hearing on April 18 on the petitions which were referred to a larger bench for an authoritative pronouncement on March 13 by the CJI-led bench, saying it is “very seminal issue”.

