Same-sex marriage will cause havoc: Sushil Modi objects to legalising gay marriages

Sushil Modi. File pic

BJP leader Sushil Modi, has spoken out against same-sex marriages in the highest legislative body of the country, urging the government to vehemently oppose any such move as it will, according to him, create havoc in the social fibre of the nation where marriage is still a sacred institution.

Speaking in parliament the MP from Bihar said that while same-sex relationships are acceptable, allowing marriages between same-sex couples will create problems in the delicate balance of society.

"In India, same-sex marriage is neither recognised nor accepted in any personal law like Muslim Personal Law or any codified statutory laws. Same-sex marriage would cause havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws in the country," Sushil Modi said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Modi objected to legalising same-sex marriages in both social and cultural contexts and said although such relationships have been decriminalised in the country, but marriage still being a sacred institution, therefore same-sex couples living together is one thing, but giving them legal status is not recommended.

He also told the media that the government has opposed it in the Supreme Court in an affidavit.

The matter came up in the upper House after four gay couples moved the Supreme Court urging for recognition of same-sex marriages.

A 2018 ruling affirmed the constitutional rights of the LGBTQ community.

In 2018, the Supreme Court struck down a colonial-era ban on gay sex and decriminalised homosexuality.

However, the BJP-led government since has refused to legalise same-sex marriages. Sushil Modi on Monday echoed the view in parliament and argued that a few judges cannot sit and decide on such a significant subject that can altar society at several levels.

"Two judges can't decide on such an important social issue, which warrants a debate in Parliament and in society at large. Some left liberals and activists are making efforts to change the ethos of the country. I urge govt to strongly argue against same-sex marriage in court," he said.

