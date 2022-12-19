Breaking News
Updated on: 19 December,2022 05:36 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

He alleged that some liberals are following the West blindly

Same sex marriages would 'shred' the delicate fabric of society: BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi

Sushil Kumar Modi. File Pic/PTI


Expressing reservations against same sex marriage, Rajya Sabha BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday said that it would "shred" the delicate fabric of society.


Two judges can't sit and decide such social matters. There should rather be a debate in Parliament and society, he asserted during Zero Hour in the upper house.



He alleged that some liberals are following the West blindly.


The Supreme Court is hearing the matter and has sought the Centre's response on it.

On Wednesday, the Top court issued a notice on a petition filed by a same-sex couple seeking legal recognition of their marriage in India.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud issued notice on the plea.

The plea, filed through advocate Nupur Kumar, said, "The present petition has been filed praying that this court may be pleased to issue a declaration to the effect that the persons belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community have the same right to marriage as their heterosexual counterparts and a denial therefore is violative of the rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of Part III of the Constitution of India, and upheld in various judgements of the Supreme Court including Navtej Singh Johar v. Union of India..and NALSA v. Union of India."

