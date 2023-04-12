Sardar Udham Singh had single-handedly avenged Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Sardar Udham Singh took revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by shooting Michael O'Dwyer, a British officer

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on 13 April 1919. Following the massacre, Sardar Udham Singh took revenge for it by shooting Michael O'Dwyer, the British officer who was the Governor General of Punjab. Sardar Udham Singh took revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by shooting Michael O'Dwyer, a British officer.

21 years after this massacre, on 13 March 1940, Sardar Udham Singh went to Caxton Hall in London and shot Michael O'Dwyer. Sardar Udham Singh had shot him while he was going to take his seat after delivering a speech at a meeting of the East India Association and the Royal Central Asian Society. Dyer died within minutes of being shot.

In 1919, on that day of Baisakhi, on the orders of Brigadier General R.E.H Dyer, a unit of the British Army fired indiscriminately on the protesters who were protesting peacefully against the Britishers Rowlatt Act.

More than 1,000 unarmed women, men and children were killed in this massacre and over 1,200 people had sustained serious injuries. To save their lives, hundreds of women, elders and children had jumped into a well.

Sardar Udham Singh was also present there during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The brutal massacre had filled Sardar Udham Singh's mind with anger against the British government and he left his studies midway to join India's freedom struggle.

It is said that Sardar Udham Singh lived in London for 6 years to take revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and on March 13, 1940, he got that chance. Sardar Udham Singh had taken a revolver hidden in a book to shoot Dyer. After the incident, Udham Singh was arrested and tried. He was hanged on 31 July 1940.