Saurabh Bharadwaj meets Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday had a 30-minute-long meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar, saying he has asked people to not worry about him.

Bharadwaj said he met Kejriwal in the 'mulakat jangla' and had a converstaion with him over the phone.

"I had a half-an-hour meeting in the 'mulakat jangla'. He said that people should not worry about him. He said he is strong and he will continue his fight with the blessings of the people of Delhi," Delhi minister told reporters after the meeting.

The 'mulakat jangla' is an iron mesh which separates the inmate from the visitor in a room inside the jail. A visitor and an inmate can talk to each other by sitting on different sides of the mesh.

