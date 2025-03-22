Saurabh Bharadwaj named Delhi AAP chief, Manish Sisodia to head Punjab unit

While Bharadwaj replaces Gopal Rai, Sisodia takes charge of Punjab, the only state in the country where the AAP is currently in power.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia (L) and Saurabh Bharadwaj. File pics

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced a major organisational reshuffle, naming former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj as president of its Delhi unit and senior leader Manish Sisodia as its in-charge for Punjab, over a month after losing the Assembly polls in its home turf, Delhi.

While Bharadwaj replaces Gopal Rai, Sisodia takes charge of Punjab, the only state in the country where the AAP is currently in power.

The decisions were made during a meeting of the AAP's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) at the residence of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP General Secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak, after the meeting, said Rai would now be in charge of Gujarat, where the party is aiming to expand its base.

“We will strengthen the party and expand the organisation,” said Bharadwaj after his appointment. Sisodia, in a post on X, thanked Kejriwal and the party leadership for giving him the responsibility to work as in-charge of Punjab.

