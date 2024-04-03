Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA mess worsens, Cong, SS-UBT claim same Mumbai seat
Exclusive | Operation LSD: Cops party hard to bust drug ring
Navi Mumbai: Bank manager and employees busted for share trading fraud
Mumbai: Monkeys call the shots in this Malad society
Mumbai: Conwoman who cheated guru, Bollywood celeb, strikes again
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > SBI refuses to disclose electoral bonds SOP
<< Back to Elections 2024

SBI refuses to disclose electoral bonds SOP

Updated on: 03 April,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

In an application by transparency activist Anjali Bhardwaj had sought the details on the sale and redemption of the electoral bonds

SBI refuses to disclose electoral bonds SOP

Activist Anjali Bhardwaj had sought SOP details. File pic

Listen to this article
SBI refuses to disclose electoral bonds SOP
x
00:00

The SBI has refused to disclose its standard operating procedure for the sale and redemption of the electoral bonds that were issued to its authorised branches. In an application by transparency activist Anjali Bhardwaj had sought the details on the sale and redemption of the electoral bonds.


“SOPs of Electoral Bond Scheme-2018 issued to authorised branches from time to time are internal guidelines with regard to sale and redemption of electoral bonds (meant for internal circulation only), which is exempted under section 8(1)(d) of the Right to Information Act,” the response from M Kanna Babu, SBI official, said on March 30.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news new delhi state bank of india india India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK