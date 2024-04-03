SBI refuses to disclose electoral bonds SOP

In an application by transparency activist Anjali Bhardwaj had sought the details on the sale and redemption of the electoral bonds

Activist Anjali Bhardwaj had sought SOP details. File pic

The SBI has refused to disclose its standard operating procedure for the sale and redemption of the electoral bonds that were issued to its authorised branches. In an application by transparency activist Anjali Bhardwaj had sought the details on the sale and redemption of the electoral bonds.

“SOPs of Electoral Bond Scheme-2018 issued to authorised branches from time to time are internal guidelines with regard to sale and redemption of electoral bonds (meant for internal circulation only), which is exempted under section 8(1)(d) of the Right to Information Act,” the response from M Kanna Babu, SBI official, said on March 30.

