Breaking News
Nilesh Lanke returns to Sr Pawar, sparks talk of LS contest
Mumbai’s top property defaulters owe millions to BMC
BMC faces backlash over Coastal Road open space plan presentation
Mumbai: BMC announces 5 per cent water cut across city till April 2024
Mumbai: Western Railway to deploy Batman Squad for ticket-checking at night
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > EC makes public data on electoral bonds
<< Back to Elections 2024

EC makes public data on electoral bonds

Updated on: 15 March,2024 06:09 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The EC has put the details on ‘Disclosure of Electoral Bonds submitted by SBI’ in two parts

EC makes public data on electoral bonds

SBI had shared the data with the poll panel on March 12. File pic

Listen to this article
EC makes public data on electoral bonds
x
00:00

The Election Commission on Thursday made the data on electoral bonds public. Following a Supreme Court directive, the State Bank of India had shared the data with the poll panel on March 12. The top court had given the Election Commission time till 5 pm of March 15 to upload the data on its website. The EC has put the details on ‘Disclosure of Electoral Bonds submitted by SBI’ in two parts.


According to the data uploaded by the poll panel, the buyers of electoral bonds include Grasim Industries, Megha Engineering, Piramal Enterprises, Torrent Power, Bharti Airtel, DLF Commercial Developers, Vedanta Ltd., Apollo Tyres, Lakshmi Mittal, Edelweiss, PVR, Keventer, Sula Wine, Welspun, and Sun Pharma.


The parties that redeemed electoral bonds include the BJP, Congress, AIADMK, BRS, Shiv Sena, TDP, YSR Congress, DMK, JDS, NCP, Trinamool Congress, JDU, RJD, AAP, and the Samajwadi Party, according to the data.


In a landmark verdict delivered on February 15, a five-judge Constitution bench had scrapped the Centre’s electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it “unconstitutional” and ordered disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Election Commission supreme court state bank of india national news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK