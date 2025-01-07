Breaking News
Mumbai: Man injured in firing near P D'Mello Road, assailant flees away with valuables
Crackdown on illegal immigrants: Mumbai police catch a lucky break after arresting a coconut vendor
Baba Siddique murder: 4500-page charge sheet rules out SRA angle, says Salman Khan was main target
No screening for HMPV at Indian airports yet
Mumbai: Two minors detained for attacking schoolmates with knife after fight
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > SC appointed committe meets ailing farmers leader

SC-appointed committe meets ailing farmers’ leader

Updated on: 07 January,2025 08:08 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

During its meeting, the committee requested the ailing farmer leader to avail medical aid

SC-appointed committe meets ailing farmers’ leader

SC panel meet Jagjit Singh Dallewal in Punjab. Pic/X@paramaulakh02

Listen to this article
SC-appointed committe meets ailing farmers’ leader
x
00:00

A Supreme Court-appointed panel on Monday met with septuagenarian farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. The penal reached the Khanauri protest site at around 3.30 pm.


Justice (retd) Nawab Singh chairs the apex court-appointed committee. Aside from Singh, the committee comprises retired IPS officer B S Sandhu, agriculture expert Devinder Sharma, professor Ranjit Singh Ghuman and Dr Sukhpal Singh, agricultural economist from the Punjab Agricultural University. During its meeting, the committee requested the ailing farmer leader to avail medical aid.


Dallewal, who is the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), has been on an indefinite hunger strike since November 26, 2024, pressing the farmers’ various demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for crops. Addressing the media after meeting Dallewal, Singh said, “We pray to ‘Waheguru’ that he should be healthy...We all repeatedly requested him for medical (help). We want his health to be good.” Dallewal told the panel for him farming came first, his health later.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

supreme court India news national news new delhi india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK