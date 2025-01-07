During its meeting, the committee requested the ailing farmer leader to avail medical aid

SC panel meet Jagjit Singh Dallewal in Punjab. Pic/X@paramaulakh02

Listen to this article SC-appointed committe meets ailing farmers’ leader x 00:00

A Supreme Court-appointed panel on Monday met with septuagenarian farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. The penal reached the Khanauri protest site at around 3.30 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice (retd) Nawab Singh chairs the apex court-appointed committee. Aside from Singh, the committee comprises retired IPS officer B S Sandhu, agriculture expert Devinder Sharma, professor Ranjit Singh Ghuman and Dr Sukhpal Singh, agricultural economist from the Punjab Agricultural University. During its meeting, the committee requested the ailing farmer leader to avail medical aid.

Dallewal, who is the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), has been on an indefinite hunger strike since November 26, 2024, pressing the farmers’ various demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for crops. Addressing the media after meeting Dallewal, Singh said, “We pray to ‘Waheguru’ that he should be healthy...We all repeatedly requested him for medical (help). We want his health to be good.” Dallewal told the panel for him farming came first, his health later.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever