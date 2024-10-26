SC declines to order status quo on illegal demolition

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 October,2024 07:34 AM IST  |  New Delhi
A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan was initially inclined to order the status quo

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to order a status quo on alleged illegal demolition of Muslim places of worship and other structures at Gir Somnath in Gujarat.


A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan was initially inclined to order the status quo. However, as the hearing progressed, the bench said no such order was needed at this stage.


At the outset, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for a Muslim party, said the properties were on the Waqf land and the state government be directed not to create any third party rights. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Gujarat government, said it is a government land.


