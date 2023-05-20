SC defers scientific survey in Gyanvapi mosque case

The Allahabad High Court on May 12 ordered determination of the age of the structure claimed to be “Shivling” using modern technology. However, the mosque authorities have said the structure is part of a fountain in the ‘wazu khana’, where ablutions are performed before namaz

The top court was hearing a plea challenging the Allahabad HC order to conduct a “scientific survey” to determine the age of the structure.

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the scientific survey, including carbon dating, to determine the age of the “Shivling” which was said to have been found at Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud issued notices to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and Hindu petitioners on the mosque panel’s plea against the high court order for the scientific survey and carbon dating of “Shivling”.

“Since the implications of the impugned order merit closer scrutiny, the implementation of the directions concerned in the order shall stand deferred till the next date,” the bench also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and K V Vishwanathan said. The top court was hearing a plea challenging Allahabad High Court’s order for conducting a “scientific survey”, including carbon dating, to determine age of the structure.

