SC directs Centre, RBI to put on record relevant records relating to govt's 2016 decision on demonetisation

Updated on: 07 December,2022 02:05 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Reserving its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the Centre's 2016 decision, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer heard the submissions from Attorney General R Venkataramani, RBI's counsel and the petitioners lawyers including senior advocates P Chidambaram and Shyam Divan

SC directs Centre, RBI to put on record relevant records relating to govt's 2016 decision on demonetisation

Supreme Court of India. File Pic


The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to put on record relevant records relating to the government's 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 denomination.


Reserving its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the Centre's 2016 decision, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer heard the submissions from Attorney General R Venkataramani, RBI's counsel and the petitioners lawyers including senior advocates P Chidambaram and Shyam Divan.



Also Read: Demonetisation, GST broke backbone of people and small traders: Rahul Gandhi


"Heard. judgement reserved. Learned counsels of the Union of India and Reserve Bank of India are directed to produce the relevant records," the bench also comprising Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and B V Nagarathna, said.

The AG submitted before the bench that he will submit relevant records in a sealed cover.
The top court was hearing a batch of 58 petitions challenging the demonetisation exercise announced by the Centre on November 8, 2016.

