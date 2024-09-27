SC grants bail to DMK’s Senthil Balaji

The top court said Balaji, who was arrested by the ED, has been in jail since last year and his continued detention will amount to an infringement of his fundamental right

DMK leader V Senthil Balaji. File pic/PTI

In a relief to former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji, the Supreme Court granted him bail in a money laundering case after over 15 months, noting there is no possibility of the completion of trial in the near future.

The top court said Balaji, who was arrested by the ED, has been in jail since last year and his continued detention will amount to an infringement of his fundamental right. Noting that there are more than 2,000 accused and over 600 witnesses in the case, a bench said inordinate delay in the conclusion of the trial and the higher threshold for the grant of bail cannot go together.

Stalin hails Balaji’s ‘sacrifice’

Hours after the Supreme Court granted bail to former Tamil Nadu minister V Sentil Balaji in a money laundering case, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin said attempts were made to break the DMK leader’s resolve by keeping him behind bars but that he has emerged stronger than ever before. Responding to the SC granting bail to Balaji, Stalin said his “dear brother” got the relief after 471 days. He alleged the ED was being used to ‘suppress’ the opposition but “the Supreme Court alone has been the dawn.”

