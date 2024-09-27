Breaking News
SC grants bail to DMK's Senthil Balaji

SC grants bail to DMK’s Senthil Balaji

Updated on: 27 September,2024 08:23 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The top court said Balaji, who was arrested by the ED, has been in jail since last year and his continued detention will amount to an infringement of his fundamental right

DMK leader V Senthil Balaji. File pic/PTI

In a relief to former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji, the Supreme Court granted him bail in a money laundering case after over 15 months, noting there is no possibility of the completion of trial in the near future.


The top court said Balaji, who was arrested by the ED, has been in jail since last year and his continued detention will amount to an infringement of his fundamental right. Noting that there are more than 2,000 accused and over 600 witnesses in the case, a bench said inordinate delay in the conclusion of the trial and the higher threshold for the grant of bail cannot go together.


Stalin hails Balaji’s ‘sacrifice’


Hours after the Supreme Court granted bail to former Tamil Nadu minister V Sentil Balaji in a money laundering case, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin said attempts were made to break the DMK leader’s resolve by keeping him behind bars but that he has emerged stronger than ever before. Responding to the SC granting bail to Balaji, Stalin said his “dear brother” got the relief after 471 days. He alleged the ED was being used to ‘suppress’ the opposition but “the Supreme Court alone has been the dawn.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

