SC: Is there more humane method of execution?

Representational images

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it is open to set up a panel of experts, while asking the Centre to initiate a discussion and collect relevant information to examine if there is a less painful alternative to hanging by the neck to execute the death penalty.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said one of the aspects could be to look at the matter from the point of view of science and technology.

The CJI asked if there was a method that is consistent with human dignity and socially acceptable, based on today’s knowledge of technology and science. The SC allowed Attorney General R Venkataramani time until May to ascertain if any study has been conducted to find a more humane method of execution.

