SC: Is there more humane method of execution?

Updated on: 22 March,2023 06:16 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said one of the aspects could be to look at the matter from the point of view of science and technology

Representational images


The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it is open to set up a panel of experts, while asking the Centre to initiate a discussion and collect relevant information to examine if there is a less painful alternative to hanging by the neck to execute the death penalty.


A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said one of the aspects could be to look at the matter from the point of view of science and technology.



The CJI asked if there was a method that is consistent with human dignity and socially acceptable, based on today’s knowledge of technology and science. The SC allowed Attorney General R Venkataramani time until May to ascertain if any study has been conducted to find a more humane method of execution.

