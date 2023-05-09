SC: Provide food, security and ensure rehabilitation

SC takes note of ‘humanitarian issues’ in Manipur in the aftermath of violence; directs govts to take adequate efforts to protect places of worship

Army men rescue people from a violence-hit area of Manipur. Pic/PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and the Manipur government to take necessary steps for raising security and relief and rehabilitation efforts for those hit by ethnic violence in the state.

Terming the aftermath of the violence “humanitarian issues”, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud emphasised that due arrangements must be made in the relief camps and the people sheltered there be provided with basic amenities like food, ration and medical facilities.

“We are concerned very deeply about the loss of lives and properties,” the SC observed. The bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, directed that the governments take adequate efforts for protecting places of religious worship.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the state government, said relief camps are operational for those displaced and security forces are facilitating the movement of stranded people. He said no violence has been reported in the past two days.

The bench posted the pleas related to the ethnic violence for further hearing on May 17, and asked the Centre and the state to file updated status reports. The clashes have killed 54 people and displaced over 23,000 others, as per the government.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the BJP government is not providing a clear picture of the death toll in the state. “We are not getting a clear picture of the number of deaths in shoot-at-sight (order) as the state government is not giving any information,” she said.

54

No. of people killed so far, as per govt

